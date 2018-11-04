Brock will start in place of Bradley Roby (ankle) during Sunday's game against Houston, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Brock has plenty of experience so there shouldn't be too much of a drop off from Roby. In six games this year, Brock has tallied 10 tackles and five passes defended. If something were to happen to Brock, Isaac Yiadom would be next in line.