Brock isn't expected to re-sign with the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 30-year-old cornerback made five starts in 12 appearances during the 2018 campaign, struggling in coverage and finishing with just 23 tackles (19 solo) and six passes defensed. The Broncos need to get better and younger at his position, but Brock should draw some interest as a No. 4 type cornerback on the open market.

