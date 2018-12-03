Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Expected to play Week 14
Brock (ribs) is expected to suit up against the 49ers on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Brock did not practice in any capacity last week, but is evidently progressing well in his recovery from an undisclosed rib injury. With Chris Harris (lower leg) sidelined for at least the rest of the regular season, Brock will receive a notable uptick in defensive snaps whenever he retakes the field.
