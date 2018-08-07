Brock (Hamstring) isn't expected to play in the team's first preseason contest against the Vikings, but he could return to practice this week, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Brock was expected to remain sidelined approximately a week due to the hamstring injury he suffered early in camp, but the team will take a precautionary stance with the corner and hold him out through Week 1 of the preseason at a minimum. His potential return to practice at least suggests the issue shouldn't cost him too much time.