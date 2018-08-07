Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Expected to sit out preseason game
Brock (Hamstring) isn't expected to play in the team's first preseason contest against the Vikings, but he could return to practice this week, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Brock was expected to remain sidelined approximately a week due to the hamstring injury he suffered early in camp, but the team will take a precautionary stance with the corner and hold him out through Week 1 of the preseason at a minimum. His potential return to practice at least suggests the issue shouldn't cost him too much time.
