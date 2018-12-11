Brock (ribs) said Tuesday that he expects to play against the Browns in Week 15, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Brock was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. The 30-year-old is expected to see an uptick in snaps if he's able to play Week 15, and could draw the start at right cornerback with Christ Harris (lower leg) still sidelined.

