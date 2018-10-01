Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Inactive for Monday's game
Brock (thigh) is inactive for Monday's game against Kansas City.
Brock's status took a downward turn during the middle of the week when he was downgraded to doubtful. Without Brock, the Broncos will rely on Adam Jones and Issac Yiadom to help out in the secondary behind Bradley Roby and Chris Harris.
