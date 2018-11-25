Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Leaves game Sunday
Brock left the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers with a rib injury and is questionable to return, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Brock came out of the game holding his left side and was being evaluated. As the backup to Bradley Roby, the loss of the 30-year-old shouldn't affect the Broncos' gameplan too much.
Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Loses starting role•
Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Earns start Sunday•
Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Off Wednesday's injury report•
Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Inactive for Monday's game•
Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Doubtful for Monday•
Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Not practicing Thursday•
