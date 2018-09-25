Brock (groin) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Chiefs, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Brock missed Sunday's game against the Ravens due to the groin injury, but the cornerback is expected to return to practice this week and be good to go for Monday's divisional matchup. Brock's return, along with that of Adam Jones, will help shore up the Broncos' depth in the secondary.