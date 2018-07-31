Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Looking at week-long absence
Brock will be sidelined for about one week due to his minor hamstring injury, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Brock's hamstring issue won't keep him sidelined for too long, but Isaac Yiadom could see additional reps at cornerback behind Bradley Roby and Chris Harris in the meantime. Brock played just 51 defensive snaps for the Vikings last season, so he'll look to carve out a more significant role in Denver.
