Brock will not start against the Chargers on Sunday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Brock drew the start Week 9, but will now return to his rotational role with Bradley Roby (ankle) having returned to full health. The 30-year-old logged only 10 tackles and five passes defended in six games as a rotational member of Denver's secondary, and is likely to remain solidly off the IDP radar as long as Roby is healthy.