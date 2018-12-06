Coach Vance Joseph said that Brock (ribs) is not expected to play against the 49ers on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Brock did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, and is trending towards sitting out Week 14 due to his lingering ribs injury. If Brock were indeed to miss any more time, Isaac Yiadom is expected to draw the start at right cornerback.

More News
Our Latest Stories