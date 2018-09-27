Brock (groin) did not practice Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Brock was able to practice to begin the week after sitting out Sunday's game against the Ravens, but was downgraded Thursday. "He just wasn't feeling to going full speed," coach Vance Joseph said of the cornerback, "so being smart with him for one more day and help him get healthy." Brock should be considered questionable to suit up Monday against the Chiefs.

