Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Nursing hamstring injury
Brock is nursing a minor hamstring injury, Mike Elis of 9News Denver reports.
It doesn't sound as if Brock is dealing with anything severe, but his status is nonetheless worth monitoring as training camp unfolds. The Broncos' offseason addition is expected to compete for a key role in Denver's retooled secondary this season.
