Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Off Wednesday's injury report
Brock (thigh) is not present on Wednesday's injury report, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Brock received a doubtful tag and was inactive for Monday's game against the Chiefs. Brock and Adam Jones continue to fill the nickel and dime roles in the Broncos secondary.
