Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Ready to go
Brock (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Coach Vance Joseph said that Brock's ribs injury was "more pain tolerance than [an] actual injury that could get worse," according to Zac Stevens. Brock missed two straight games due to the lingering issue, but is now on track to suit up against the Browns on Saturday. He's in line to start at right cornerback with Chris Harris (lower leg) and Isaac Yiadom (shoulder) both ruled out.
