X-rays on Brock's injured ribs came back negative and there's hope the cornerback can play in Week 13 against the Bengals, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Brock exited Sunday's victory over Pittsburgh in the third quarter due to an unspecified injury to his ribs. While further testing provided good news, Brock will likely need to practice in some capacity this week in order to suit up for next Sunday's tilt with Cincinnati.