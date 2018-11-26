Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Receives good news
X-rays on Brock's injured ribs came back negative and there's hope the cornerback can play in Week 13 against the Bengals, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Brock exited Sunday's victory over Pittsburgh in the third quarter due to an unspecified injury to his ribs. While further testing provided good news, Brock will likely need to practice in some capacity this week in order to suit up for next Sunday's tilt with Cincinnati.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....