Brock has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Baltimore due to a groin injury, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.

With Adam Jones (thigh) also ruled out, Denver will continue Week 3's matchup with only Isaac Yiadom available as a reserve cornerback. It's possible that Will Parks or Shamarko Thomas could see snaps at the cornerback position as long as Brock remains sidelined.