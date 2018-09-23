Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Ruled out with groin injury
Brock has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Baltimore due to a groin injury, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.
With Adam Jones (thigh) also ruled out, Denver will continue Week 3's matchup with only Isaac Yiadom available as a reserve cornerback. It's possible that Will Parks or Shamarko Thomas could see snaps at the cornerback position as long as Brock remains sidelined.
