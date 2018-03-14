Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Signs contract with Broncos
Brock signed a one-year contract with the Broncos on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
The Broncos were in clear need of help at cornerback after the team shipped 2016 All-Pro corner Aqib Talib to Los Angeles. Brock isn't nearly the same caliber of player, but he'll help fill the void Talib leaves behind, particularly at the nickel position.
