Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Sits out Wednesday
Brock (ribs) was did not participate at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Brock sustained the rib injury Sunday against the Steelers, and though the X-rays came back negative isn't a sure thing to play this weekend at Cincinnati. The 30-year-old will likely need to practice fully Thursday or Friday if he is to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game.
