Brock (ribs) was did not participate at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Brock sustained the rib injury Sunday against the Steelers, and though the X-rays came back negative isn't a sure thing to play this weekend at Cincinnati. The 30-year-old will likely need to practice fully Thursday or Friday if he is to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game.

