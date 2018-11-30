Brock (ribs) has been ruled out for Week 13's contest against the Bengals, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Brock was unable to log a practice in any capacity this week after sustaining the injury Sunday against the Steelers. X-rays on Brock's ribs came back negative, but the injury seems serious enough to keep the Belhaven product out of Week 13's game. In his absence, Isaac Yladom and Brendan Langley could see more work.