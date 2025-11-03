default-cbs-image
Sherfield suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Texans, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Sherfield exited the contest in the second half due to the injury, and he was originally deemed to be questionable to return. The exact nature of the wide receiver's injury is currently unclear, and he'll likely undergo additional testing in the near future.

