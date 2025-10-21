Sherfield went without a target while playing nine of the Broncos' 81 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Sherfield has suited up for all seven of the Broncos' games to date, but he remains buried on the depth chart at receiver and will continue to offer most of his contributions on Denver's special-teams coverage units. He's yet to play more than half of the offensive snaps in any game this season and has recorded three catches for 21 yards on four targets.