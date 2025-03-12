Sherfield is slated to sign a two-year contract with the Broncos, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Sherfield is headed to Denver after having caught just eight passes for 83 yards and one touchdown with the Vikings during the 2024 campaign. He could have the chance to compete for one of the top receiver spots opposite Courtland Sutton and can add value on special teams as well.
