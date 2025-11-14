Sherfield (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Sherfield did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a toe issue, but the injury doesn't appear to be severe as he was able to practice Thursday without limitations. Given his full practice, he should be available for Sunday's AFC West clash against the Chiefs. Sherfield caught three passes (on four targets) for 21 yards through the first five games of the regular season, but he has not recorded a target over the Broncos' last five games.