Sherfield (toe) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Sherfield was on the field for a season-low 18 total snaps in Week 10 versus the Raiders, which would make good sense if he hurt his toe during that contest. He'll probably need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a shot to play in Week 11 versus the Chiefs.

