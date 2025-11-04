default-cbs-image
Sherfield was not listed on Denver's injury report Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sherfield was banged up in Sunday's win over the Texans, but he was able to return to the game. He contributed primarily on special teams and should be ready to occupy the same role in Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Raiders.

