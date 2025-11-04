Broncos' Trent Sherfield: Past knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherfield was not listed on Denver's injury report Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Sherfield was banged up in Sunday's win over the Texans, but he was able to return to the game. He contributed primarily on special teams and should be ready to occupy the same role in Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Raiders.
More News
-
Broncos' Trent Sherfield: Banged up in Houston•
-
Broncos' Trent Sherfield: Goes without target in Week 7•
-
Broncos' Trent Sherfield: Headed to Denver•
-
Vikings' Trent Sherfield: Eight catches in 2024•
-
Vikings' Trent Sherfield: Records short catch in win•
-
Vikings' Trent Sherfield: Minimal role on offense•