Smith was elevated to the Broncos' active roster Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Smith is now officially reunited with his former New Orleans head coach, Sean Payton. The veteran could be in for some opportunities immediately with three separate Broncos wideouts currently on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup. With the NFL trade deadline looming and both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton much rumored names to this point, Smith could elevate into an even more substantial pass-catching option depending on what transpires in the next handful of days.