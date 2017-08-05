Siemian completed three of five passes for 31 yards during Saturday's scrimmage and is showing better mastery of the offense than competitor Paxton Lynch, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.

Renck highlighted a 22-yard dart to Bennie Fowler and quoted head coach Vance Joseph as saying that Siemian has been very consistent with his ball placement. After falling behind a bit at the end of minicamp and the start of training camp, Siemian seems to have turned it on as Denver adds to its playbook. There's probably still some time before a decision is made, but Siemian will be in position to take complete control if he continues to distance himself in Thursday's scrimmage against Chicago.