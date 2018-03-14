The Broncos are nearing an agreement to trade Siemian (shoulder) to the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The two sides may still be hammering out the specifics of the deal, but Siemian would serve as the backup signal caller to Kirk Cousins, whose contract has yet to be agreed upon. When given significant playing time the past two seasons, Siemian couldn't avoid the injury bug, tending to his non-throwing shoulder on both occasions. In 25 appearances during that stretch, the 2015 seventh-round pick completed 59.3 percent of his passes, averaged 218.7 yards per game and accounted for 30 touchdowns versus 24 interceptions.