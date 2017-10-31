Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said he would review film from Monday's 29-19 loss to the Chiefs before determining if Siemian would remain the starting quarterback for Denver's Week 9 matchup with the Eagles, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports. "I'm not sure," Joseph said, regarding who would start at quarterback against Philadephia. "But [after] losing three games in a row and having five turnovers [Monday], anything's possible."

Though Siemian had turned the ball over six times while Denver had dropped three of its last four games entering Monday, Joseph remained steadfast in his commitment to the signal caller, who had previously thrown for six touchdowns in the team's first two contests of the season. However, with the Broncos suffering their third consecutive loss Monday while Siemian sunk to a new low by throwing three interceptions -- including one on an ill-advised, across-the-field throw that was particularly reckless -- it wouldn't be surprising if Joseph decided to go with a different option behind center in Week 9. Brock Osweiler dressed as the backup quarterback against the Chiefs, but given the team's greater long-term investment in Paxton Lynch, who was inactive Monday while having recently recovered from a shoulder injury, it's conceivable that the 2016 first-round pick would be first in line to replace Siemian. Regardless of whether Joseph decides to stick with Siemian as his starter or give Osweiler or Lynch a look, expect the coach to announce his plans when the Broncos reconvene for practice Wednesday.