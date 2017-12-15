Siemian dislocated his shoulder in Thursday's game against the Colts and is expected to miss the final two games of the season, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.

It's the same shoulder that Siemian underwent surgery on back in January that will likely keep him sidelined for the final two weeks of the season. It will now be up to Brock Osweiler to finish off the year under center, unless Paxton Lynch (ankle) returns to full health in time to compete for the starting role. Look for more updates on the Broncos' quarterback carousel to come next week. Siemian threw for 2218 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 10 games before Thursday's contest.