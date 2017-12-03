Siemian completed 19 of 41 passes for 200 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins. He also rushed three times for 16 yards.

Siemian had been effective in Paxton Lynch's (ankle) stead in Week 12 against the Raiders, but his performance Sunday was reminiscent of the forgettable efforts that got him benched earlier this season. The third-year quarterback has now thrown three interceptions in back-to-back starts, and to make matters worse, two of his picks against the Dolphins were brought back for touchdowns. With the Broncos' quarterback carousel already having seen Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch produce similarly underwhelming results, it's anyone's guess if head coach Vance Joseph will opt to stay with Siemian in a Week 14 matchup against the Jets.