Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Draws start in preseason opener, Lynch gets turn in second game
Coach Vance Joseph relayed Monday that Siemian will start the Broncos' first preseason game Thursday versus the Bears, while Paxton Lynch will start the team's second preseason tilt against the 49ers.
That the two QB's will each draw a turn as the team's starter to open the preseason is not surprising, given that they are listed as co-starters on the Broncos' initial depth chart and have been splitting first-team practice reps. For now, Siemian probably holds an edge in the competition, but this remains a job battle too close call at this juncture.
