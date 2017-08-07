Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Draws start in preseason opener
Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Siemian will start the Broncos' first preseason game Thursday against the Bears, while Paxton Lynch will start the team's second preseason tilt against the 49ers.
That the two quarterbacks will both draw a turn as the team's starter to open the preseason isn't surprising, given that they are listed as co-starters on the Broncos' initial depth chart and have been splitting first-team practice reps. For now, Siemian probably holds an edge in the competition due to his superior experience, but the job battle is too close call at this juncture and may end up being decided by how the two signal callers perform in exhibition play.
More News
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Begins separating himself•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Wins Friday's practice•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Shows improvement Monday•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Shakes off rust•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Will get first crack at the starting job•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Fighting to maintain starting role•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...