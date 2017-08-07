Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Siemian will start the Broncos' first preseason game Thursday against the Bears, while Paxton Lynch will start the team's second preseason tilt against the 49ers.

That the two quarterbacks will both draw a turn as the team's starter to open the preseason isn't surprising, given that they are listed as co-starters on the Broncos' initial depth chart and have been splitting first-team practice reps. For now, Siemian probably holds an edge in the competition due to his superior experience, but the job battle is too close call at this juncture and may end up being decided by how the two signal callers perform in exhibition play.

