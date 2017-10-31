Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Dreadful in loss
Siemian completed 19 of 36 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Monday night's 29-19 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed twice for 20 yards.
Siemian struggled mightily against a ball-hawking Kansas City defense, throwing a season-high three picks while posting a season-low 5.50 yards per attempt. Although the quarterback had a would-be touchdown dropped early in the second half, and Siemian did throw an 11-yard score during the fourth quarter, his efforts proved too little, too late. Following back-to-back poor offensive performances, Siemian and company now must prepare for the NFC-leading Eagles.
More News
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Will retain starting role•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Struggles versus Chargers•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Not limited by left shoulder•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Expected to play against Chargers•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Scheduled for MRI on Monday•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Totals 376 yards in loss to Giants•
-
Breaking: Zeke suspension back on
A federal judge has ruled against Ezekiel Elliott late Monday night. His suspension will begin...
-
Instant reaction: 49ers land Garoppolo
The 49ers got a potential game changer at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Does it change much...
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....