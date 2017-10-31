Siemian completed 19 of 36 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Monday night's 29-19 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed twice for 20 yards.

Siemian struggled mightily against a ball-hawking Kansas City defense, throwing a season-high three picks while posting a season-low 5.50 yards per attempt. Although the quarterback had a would-be touchdown dropped early in the second half, and Siemian did throw an 11-yard score during the fourth quarter, his efforts proved too little, too late. Following back-to-back poor offensive performances, Siemian and company now must prepare for the NFC-leading Eagles.