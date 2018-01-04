Siemian completed 206 of 349 passes for 2,285 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions during 2017. He added 127 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries and fumbled four times.

The way Siemian started the season against the Chargers and Cowboys, some thought that he might have emerged as a late-round find with seven total touchdowns and two wins. Things unraveled quickly and Siemian saw declines in completion percentage, yards per attempt, and quarterback rating as compared to his first go-around in 2016. He was eventually benched, reinstated, and re-injured his non-throwing shoulder to end the year on injured reserve. Change is coming to the Broncos quarterback room in the draft, free agency , or -- perhaps -- both. If given the option to hang on to a big-armed passer Denver spent a first-round pick on in Paxton Lynch and Siemian, a former seventh-round pick, it seems likely that Siemian would be the one to go. Either way, expect Denver to have a better plan for 2018 than letting Siemian compete for the starting job.