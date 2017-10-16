Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Exits before half with shoulder injury
Siemian left Sunday's game against the Giants shortly before halftime with a left shoulder injury, Michael Fabiano of NFL.com reports.
Already struggling through an ugly outing, Siemian hurt his non-throwing shoulder while attempting to make a diving tackle on a pick-six. Brock Osweiler finished out the second quarter, while Siemian is considered questionable to return.
