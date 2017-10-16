Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Expected to play against Chargers
The Broncos believe Siemian will be able to play through a minor left shoulder sprain in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Siemian injured his non-throwing shoulder while trying to make a tackle late in the second quarter of Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants. He missed the next series but then returned after halftime, ultimately finishing the game 29-of-50 passing for 376 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. With Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie already ruled out with ankle injuries, Siemian will have to take on the Chargers with a diminished supporting cast, assuming he's able to play. He'll likely be listed when the Broncos release their first injury report Wednesday.
