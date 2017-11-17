Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Faces another demotion
Paxton Lynch has been getting No. 2 reps in practice this week, potentially forcing Siemian to the No. 3 role, Ryan Koenigsberg of BSN Denver reports.
The Broncos, if they aren't already out of the playoff picture already, are another loss away from being at the point in the season where it'll be time to look at next season. At that point, the team will need to look at what it has in Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick with just 10 quarters of regular season action, before looking at the 2018 free agent and draft classes. Siemian, to his credit, beat out Lynch and others for the starting job in back-to-back offseasons, but has been solid at best in his time as a starter and crumbled to a 67.1 quarterback rating from Week 3 on this year. Denver knows what it has in Siemian and it is unlikely to take another look this season.
