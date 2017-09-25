Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Falls back to earth
Siemian completed 24 of 40 passes for 259 yards and two picks and added 12 rushing yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to Buffalo.
There were points early during Sunday's game in which it looked like Siemian might be able to feast on rookie corner Tre'Davious White. Then it all unraveled with White and E.J. Gaines both picking off Siemian, the White interception depriving Denver of points during what was looking like a scoring drive. Overall, Denver's offense featured a lot of the same problems seen last year - namely turnovers and having to settle for field goals in the red zone. Siemian, for all the praise he has earned early this season, has sported five turnovers in just three games. He'll need to improve significantly if Denver hopes to beat Oakland next weekend.
More News
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Throws four touchdowns•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Tosses for two scores, runs for another•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Drawing rave reviews from Von Miller•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Starts slow, heats up•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Named starting quarterback•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Poised to be named starter•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...