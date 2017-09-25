Siemian completed 24 of 40 passes for 259 yards and two picks and added 12 rushing yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to Buffalo.

There were points early during Sunday's game in which it looked like Siemian might be able to feast on rookie corner Tre'Davious White. Then it all unraveled with White and E.J. Gaines both picking off Siemian, the White interception depriving Denver of points during what was looking like a scoring drive. Overall, Denver's offense featured a lot of the same problems seen last year - namely turnovers and having to settle for field goals in the red zone. Siemian, for all the praise he has earned early this season, has sported five turnovers in just three games. He'll need to improve significantly if Denver hopes to beat Oakland next weekend.