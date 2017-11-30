Siemian is one of multiple Broncos players who have battled the flu this week, but it didn't prevent him from putting in a full practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Unless Siemian's condition worsens to the point where he's a limited or non-participant in practice Thursday and Friday, he'll likely avoid the injury report in advance of his first start since Week 8. Siemian should be in line for at least a two-game run as the Broncos' starting signal caller with Paxton Lynch set to miss the next 2-to-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain.