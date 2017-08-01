Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Gets better on Monday
After a forgettable Sunday outing, head coach Vance Joseph said that Siemian and Paxton Lynch performed better on Monday,Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Joseph also noted that decision making will be a key factor in determining the outcome of Denver's quarterback duel. Based on the pigeon holes typically assigned to Siemian and Lynch, which tend to overstate Siemian's brains and Lynch's brawn and understate the reverse, that should be seen as a point for Siemian. Though Siemian certainly has room to improve with ball security, he seems more willing to take the check down and live to fight another play than Lynch. That style might appeal to a rookie head coach likely to lean heavily on a top-notch defense.
