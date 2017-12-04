Siemian will get another start Sunday against the Jets, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Siemian led a late rally while filling in for an injured Paxton Lynch (ankle) during a Week 12 loss in Oakland, but Sunday's performance in Miami was downright ugly, with Siemian tossing three picks and completing only 19 of 41 passes for 200 yards in a 35-9 loss. He seemingly did everything he could to lose the starting job, but the Broncos apparently have no desire to turn back to Brock Osweiler. The team could still give Lynch another look if he recovers from his high-ankle sprain before the end of the season.