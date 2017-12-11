Siemian completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 200 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-0 defeat of the Jets.

It was the third time in the last four games Siemian has completed exactly 19 passes for between 198 and 200 yards. The 25-year-old has been fairly consistent if you ignore the fact that he also threw three interceptions in two of those contests. He is only relevant in deep or two-quarterback leagues despite an excellent matchup with Indianapolis in Week 15.