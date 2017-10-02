Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Held in check Sunday
Siemian completed 16 of 26 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders. He also gained one yard on four carries.
Faced with an inviting matchup, Siemian failed to generate big plays with his receivers, leading to an uninspiring 6.9 yards per attempt. He completed just two passes of more than 20 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown strike to A.J. Derby in the first quarter. Siemian looked to be developing into a serviceable fantasy contributor through the early stages of the season, but he still hasn't topped 259 yards passing this season and has two turnovers compared to just one touchdown since Week 2. He will enjoy a bye next week before facing the Giants the following Sunday night.
