Broncos' Trevor Siemian: In line for backup duties Sunday
Siemian will serve as the top backup to Paxton Lynch for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
With the playoffs seemingly out of reach, the Broncos are expected to have Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick, finish out the season as the starter in order to gauge if he's a long-term solution at the position. That likely means that Siemian, who started the Broncos' first seven games of the season, likely won't get another look in the No. 1 role if Lynch's health prevails, but he'll at least move ahead of Brock Osweiler on the depth chart. As the Broncos' new No. 3 quarterback, Osweiler will likely be inactive after he failed to spark the team's dormant offense in his three starts, completing only 53.1 percent of his passes while tossing four interceptions against three touchdowns.
