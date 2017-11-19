Siemian (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.

Siemian has been demoted from starter to the No. 3 quarterback in Denver in the span of four contests. If he becomes a regular member of the Broncos' inactive list moving forward, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch will serve as the starting QB and backup, respectively.

