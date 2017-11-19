Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Inactive Sunday
Siemian (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
Siemian has been demoted from starter to the No. 3 quarterback in Denver in the span of four contests. If he becomes a regular member of the Broncos' inactive list moving forward, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch will serve as the starting QB and backup, respectively.
More News
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Faces another demotion•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Out as Denver starter•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Could lose starting job in Week 9•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Dreadful in loss•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Will retain starting role•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Struggles versus Chargers•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...