Siemian suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Colts and is questionable to return, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos official site reports.

It's the same shoulder Siemian had surgery on back in January and the hit he took did not look promising, as the starting quarterback was carted back to the locker room Thursday night. In his absence, Brock Osweiler will take over under center as the only remaining quarterback on the active roster with Paxton Lynch (ankle) inactive.