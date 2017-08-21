Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Named starting quarterback
Siemian was named the Broncos' starting quarterback Monday.
Siemian wins Denver's starting gig over Paxton Lynch for a second straight year. The 25-year-old has completed 14 of 18 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games thus far. Upon his appointment Monday, Siemian will now be prepared to play the majority of Saturday's dress rehearsal against the Packers. In 14 starts last season, Siemian finished with 3,401 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
More News
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Poised to be named starter•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Staking claim to starting role•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Outplays Lynch again•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Takes it slow in San Francisco•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Passes test in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Draws start in preseason opener•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...