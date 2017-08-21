Siemian was named the Broncos' starting quarterback Monday.

Siemian wins Denver's starting gig over Paxton Lynch for a second straight year. The 25-year-old has completed 14 of 18 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games thus far. Upon his appointment Monday, Siemian will now be prepared to play the majority of Saturday's dress rehearsal against the Packers. In 14 starts last season, Siemian finished with 3,401 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.