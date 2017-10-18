Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Not limited by left shoulder
Siemian (left shoulder) practice without any restrictions Wednesday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
While his non-throwing shoulder is still a bit sore, Siemian doesn't seem to be in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Chargers. The real concern is his supporting cast, as the Broncos likely will be missing Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and starting right tackle Menelik Watson (calf). With depth receivers Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) and Cody Latimer (knee) also missing Wednesday's practice due to injury, the Broncos likely will try to lean on their rushing attack Sunday in Los Angeles.
